Pakistan Actively Integrating into SCO Counterterrorism Actions

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Pakistan, which has recently become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is actively integrating into the activities of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), the organization’s press service said on Monday.

"Sysoyev noted the active process of Pakistan’s integration into the work of RATS, the interest of the Pakistani competent authorities in building proper cooperation and constructive dialogue with the SCO partners," the press service said.

Last week, SCO RATS Director Evgeny Sysoyev met with the representative of Pakistan’s Defense Ministry on the sidelines of the SCO joint expert meeting in Uzbekistan.

The SCO is an international organization that was established by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2001. India and Pakistan joined the organization in June, while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia hold observer status.

The group aims to enhance stability and security, fight against terrorism and extremism, and develop economic and energy partnership, along with cultural and scientific exchanges.