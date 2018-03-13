Register
02:32 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard in the Pakistani tribal area of Khyber near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

    Pakistan Actively Integrating into SCO Counterterrorism Actions

    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Sajjad
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Pakistan, which has recently become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is actively integrating into the activities of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), the organization’s press service said on Monday.

    "Sysoyev noted the active process of Pakistan’s integration into the work of RATS, the interest of the Pakistani competent authorities in building proper cooperation and constructive dialogue with the SCO partners," the press service said.

    Last week, SCO RATS Director Evgeny Sysoyev met with the representative of Pakistan’s Defense Ministry on the sidelines of the SCO joint expert meeting in Uzbekistan.

    The process of India and Pakistan joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will take time and their membership in the organization will be finalized at the SCO Summit in India, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    India Meets SCO Partners in Moscow to Discuss Afghanistan
    The SCO is an international organization that was established by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2001. India and Pakistan joined the organization in June, while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia hold observer status.

    The group aims to enhance stability and security, fight against terrorism and extremism, and develop economic and energy partnership, along with cultural and scientific exchanges.

    Related:

    Pakistan Deploys Fighter Jet Squadron to Afghan Border to Protect Airspace
    Pakistan Serves as Gate for Daesh's Entry Into Afghanistan - Indian Analyst
    Pakistan Would Rather Have Ties With Russia, China Than Connect to US - Expert
    Cultural Breakthrough: First Hindu Woman Senator in Muslim-Majority Pakistan
    Pakistan Considering Joining North-South Transport Corridor Project - Ambassador
    Tags:
    terrorism, integration, cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Evgeny Sysoyev, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok