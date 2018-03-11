Over 170 Militants Killed in Afghanistan Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

KABUL (Sputnik) - A total of 171 militants were killed as a result of anti-terror operations in 10 provinces of Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, the country's Defense Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

"Within last 24 hours, 171 militants including six members of the Islamic State [IS terror group, outlawed in Russia] were killed during military operations in 10 provinces," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The largest number of militants (54) was killed in the southern province of Kandahar.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban* insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

*Taliban and Daesh (Islamic State/IS/ISIL/ISIS) are organizations banned in Russia