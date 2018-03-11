Over 170 Militants Killed in Afghanistan Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

"Within last 24 hours, 171 militants including six members of the Islamic State [IS terror group, outlawed in Russia] were killed during military operations in 10 provinces," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
READ MORE: Pakistan Serves as Gate for Daesh's Entry Into Afghanistan — Indian Analyst
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban* insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.
*Taliban and Daesh (Islamic State/IS/ISIL/ISIS) are organizations banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)