There has been no immediate claim of responsibility following reports of an alleged suicide attack near a mosque in the city of Kabul as Afghanistan continues to suffer in the fight against terrorists such as the Taliban and Daesh.

A suicide bomber has detonated himself at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, a local police officer said. However, other reports suggest the explosion was triggered by a magnetic bomb. The attack has left at least five people dead and 10 injured, the local Pajhwok news agency reports. Neither Daesh nor the Taliban have claimed responsibility for the incident.

#BREAK At least one person killed and five others wounded in an explosion in #Kabul PD6. No details about the cause of the blast. — Khalil Noori (@KhalilNoori) 9 марта 2018 г.

#Breaking #Update

Initial reports suggest that at least 10 people injured by explosion (reportedly by a sticky bomb) occurred 100 meters away from a gathering organized to mark Abdul Ali Mazari's martyrdom anniversary. #Kabul #Afghanistan — اطلاعات روز — Etilaatroz (@dailyetilaatroz) 9 марта 2018 г.

© AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan Taliban Kills at Least 18 Afghani Soldiers During Assault on Military Base Taliban* and al-Qaeda* in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The crisis in the country has prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh*, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.

The lack of control and instability have made the country home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

The Taliban, al-Qaeda, Daesh are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW