Register
13:33 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, a police personnel holding shield and baton guards a security post leading into a center believed to be used for re-education in Korla in western China's Xinjiang region

    Beijing Wrongfully Arresting Chinese Women Married to Pakistani Men - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    113

    The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) legislative assembly recently passed a resolution accusing China of wrongfully arresting women from Xinjiang province who are married to men belonging to GB – Pakistan’s northernmost administrative territory. The resolution was tabled by lawmaker Bibi Salima.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Leaders from Gilgit-Baltistan which shares a border with China's Xinjiang province in the east have called upon the federal government to contact authorities in Beijing for the release of fifty women who are currently being held in Chinese jails. These women are Chinese nationals married to Pakistani men from Gilgit Baltistan.

    According to news reports in Pakistani publications, marriages between men and women from GB and Xinjiang are common as the two areas are interconnected by trade and traditions. Chinese women married to GB men often travel to their homeland in Xinjiang to visit their relatives. However, in the last few months, Chinese authorities have started arresting these women suspecting them of having ties to religious extremist groups accused of unleashing terror in the region.

    READ MORE: Social Fissures in India Emerge Amid Lenin Statue Dismantling Row

    "Many of these women were arrested on suspicion of their links to religious extremist groups when the Chinese government launched a crackdown on elements involved in religiously-motivated acts of terrorism in Xinjiang province. But none of these women have been found to be involved in acts of terrorism in China," Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Jaffarullah Khan was quoted by The Dawn. 

    "I condemn it. After marriage they have every right to stay with their husbands — this is only a start. With CPEC a lot worse will happen. These women must be returned to Gilgit-Baltistan so that they can live with their husbands," Dr. Shabir Choudhry, Chairman of South Asia Watch told Sputnik. 

    Relations between China and Gilgit Baltistan are currently going through a rough patch with locals protesting against China's major infrastructure project — the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through this swathe of land.

     People of #GB are adamantly against #CPEC that does not compensate locals economically so as to move them from their property. @mmatalpur pic.twitter.com/GJRc263H8v

    The people of Gilgit Baltistan see CPEC as a threat not only to the environment and ecology of the region but also to their socio-economic fabric. The locals fear that CPEC will facilitate a massive inflow of migrants from different provinces of Pakistan, thus reducing the status of the native inhabitants to that of a minority.

    Related:

    China Secretly Wooing Baloch Leaders for Smooth Sailing of CPEC - Scholar
    Tectonic Issues With China’s CPEC Project in Pakistan
    China Temporarily Stops Funds to Three Pakistani Road Projects Under CPEC
    Daesh in Kashmir, CPEC Name Change, Israeli-Saudi Intel Sharing
    Tags:
    wife, glacier, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), prison, economic, protest, Gilgit-Baltistan area, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok