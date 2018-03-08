Register
08:50 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Panties

    Japanese Teacher Suspended for Stockpiling 750 Pairs of Panties at School

    CC BY 2.0 / Jack Lawrence / Knickers Noir
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A school teacher in the Japanese city of Kurume has been suspended from work for three months after it was revealed that he had been stashing 750 panties at school.

    50-year-old teacher at Kurume Commercial High School in Japan's Fukuoka prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu was suspended from work after school staff discovered ten plastic shopping bags containing underwear inside a cleaning supplies room in a cabinet used for activities of a school club.

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Confirms Adult Film Star Had Sex With Trump (VIDEO)
    The now suspended teacher, who was the advisor assigned to that particular club, confessed to the administration that he had been stockpiling lingerie at the school since 2016, claiming that he legally bought the panties for 10,800 yen (about 102 US dollars) from a "specialized seller" with the intent to resell them at an on-campus bazaar during the school's culture festival.

    After failing to execute his plan at the 2016 festival, the teacher continued keeping the panties at school but got busted by a colleague in July 2017. He has since been on leave.

    On Monday, a disciplinary committee suspended the teacher from work for three months, according to SoraNews24. However, following the board's ruling, the teacher decided to resign from his position.

    Related:

    Chinese Blogger Reportedly Causes Stampede After Offering Free Sex (VIDEO)
    France to Set Age of Consent at 15 After Public Outcry Due to Child Sex Cases
    'Oral Sex Tour' Model Eager to Blow Away Italian Political Establishment (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    teacher, lingerie, panties, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok