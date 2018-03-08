Japanese Teacher Suspended for Stockpiling 750 Pairs of Panties at School

50-year-old teacher at Kurume Commercial High School in Japan's Fukuoka prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu was suspended from work after school staff discovered ten plastic shopping bags containing underwear inside a cleaning supplies room in a cabinet used for activities of a school club.
After failing to execute his plan at the 2016 festival, the teacher continued keeping the panties at school but got busted by a colleague in July 2017. He has since been on leave.
On Monday, a disciplinary committee suspended the teacher from work for three months, according to SoraNews24. However, following the board's ruling, the teacher decided to resign from his position.
