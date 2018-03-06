WATCH Panic Spreads After Strong Wind Rips Off Roof at Chinese Airport

High winds struck the airport in the Chinese province of Jiangxi on Sunday, causing damage to the building. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the incident.

The video below shows the roofing above the entrance to a departure hall at the Changbei Airport in Nanchang, crashing down onto cars passing by. Visitors inside the airport are seen screaming in panic and running for cover.

According to media reports, the wind reached speeds of 30 meters per second, which is equivalent to a strong storm and only one category below hurricane level. A representative of the airport said that bad weather conditions caused flight delays, but that no one was injured in the incident.