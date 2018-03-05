Register
20:50 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 27, 2016

    Kashmir Seething Again Over Alleged Civilian Deaths in Indian Army Operation

    © Sputnik/ Danish Ismail
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Rail services and telecommunication facilities have been cut in the Kashmir Valley as protests have erupted over the killing of six alleged militants by the Indian Army. The local governments, as well as separatist leaders, claim that all of those killed were not militants but civilians.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — An overnight encounter by the Indian Army has sparked fresh tension in the Kashmir Valley with the local government claiming that the six killed were civilians and not militants as claimed by the army. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said they were "civilians caught in the crossfire."

    "Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased's families," Chief Minister Mufti tweeted.

    Earlier, the Indian Army had claimed that a group of militants had attacked a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) of the army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles at Pahnoo in Shopian district on Sunday at 8 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) following which the army launched an operation.

    Hurriyat leaders, who advocate an independent Kashmir have lashed out at the Indian Army and called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir.

    "Lies and propaganda being spread by the Indian Army as another civilian Gowhar Ahmed Lone found brutally killed behind his steering wheel in the mayhem let loose by them at Shopian yesterday night taking the toll of killings to 6!" Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman, All Parties Hurriyat Conference said.

    Reports of clashes between the Army and locals have been reported from Kulgam, Bandipora, and part of Srinagar.

    After the incident, schools and educational institutions which had just opened on Monday following a two-month-long winter break were closed again as a precautionary measure. Mobile and train services have also been suspended for security reasons.

    "No train will run between Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in the Jammu region. Similarly, no train will chug on the Srinagar-Badgam line in central Kashmir to Baramulla in the north," a railway official briefed the media.

    Related:

    Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Truce Violations in Kashmir
    Daesh May Be Planning Lone Wolf Attack in India's Jammu & Kashmir - Top Cop
    Attack on Indian Army Camp in Kashmir Reportedly Leaves 2 Troops Killed
    Indian Army Faces Murder Charges for Firing at Stone Throwers in Jammu & Kashmir
    Tags:
    alert, terror attack, civilians, militants, death, protest, Indian Army, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok