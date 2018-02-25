Magnitude 7.5 Quake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in the waters off Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No information on victims or destruction has appeared so far.

According to the preliminary information, no tsunami warning was issued for Papua New Guinea as well as there is no threat to Hawaii.

Papua New Guinea is a part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a string of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. It is a seismically active zone and thus it regularly suffers from earthquakes.