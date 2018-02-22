Register
22 February 2018
    This file photo taken on March 23, 2014 shows a Pakistani Air Force Mi-17 helicopter

    Pakistan Flies Mi-17 over Restricted Airspace amid Simmering Conflict with India

    © AFP 2018/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Asia & Pacific
    The incident comes against the backdrop of increasing hostilities between the two countries. Since last November, Indian and Pakistani troops have been trading heavy fire, causing military as well as civilian casualties on both sides.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani military helicopter was reportedly spotted near the de-facto border with India (Line of Control) alerting the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The Mi-17 attack helicopter reportedly came within 300 meters of the Line of Control between 9:45 to 10:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) at the Gulpur sector in the general area of Poonch, according to sources.

    "It was observed that a Pakistan military helicopter came up to 300 meters of the Line of Control but then returned," sources told news agency ANI.

    No firing or any other measure was taken by either side.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    © REUTERS/ Rick Stevens
    Indian PM Under Domestic Pressure to Resume Political Dialogue With Pakistan
    India and Pakistan have an agreement according to which any rotary wing aircraft cannot come within a kilometer of the Line of Control, while fixed-wing aircraft cannot come within 10 kilometers of it.

    The nuclear-powered neighbors while blaming each other for provocations have reported a record number of ceasefire violations over the last few months across the heavily militarized border that splits the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

