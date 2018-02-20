Register
20 February 2018
    Policemen use pepper spray to disperse pro-opposition supporters during a protest in Male, Maldives

    Maldivian Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 30 Days - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Sharuhan
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Maldivian parliament endorsed a prolongation of the state of emergency in the country for additional 30 days despite a boycott by the opposition, the Avis Online news outlet reported on Tuesday.

    Despite the fact that opposition lawmakers refused to take part in the parliament vote on the state of emergency prolongation, breaking the necessary quorum in the 85-member legislature for the decision’s adoption, 38 parliamentarians voted to extend the state of emergency, the news outlet stated.

    Notably, before the vote, the Maldivian parliament’s speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed reportedly announced that 20 votes in support of the state of emergency prolongation would be enough to endorse the move.

    Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed poses for a photo following an interview with Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena
    Exiled Maldives' Opposition Leader Asks India, US to Help Remove President
    On Monday, Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen requested the parliament extend the state of emergency, introduced on February 5 and set to expire later on Tuesday. The state of emergency was declared amid the turmoil in the Indian Ocean nation, which followed the decision of the country’s Supreme Court to release arrested opposition figures.

    Yameen has cracked down on the opposition under the state of emergency, arresting former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, chief justice Abdulla Saeed, top court judge Ali Hameed, and other opposition figures.

    READ MORE: China's Main Priority is to Prevent Foreign Intervention in Maldives — Scholar

    The Maldives plunged into crisis after the country's apex court withdrew the conviction of former President Nasheed and his eight associates accused of terrorism. The crisis aggravated after the current government led by Abdulla Yameen rejected the court's ruling and declared an emergency. This was followed by the arrest of the Chief Justice and another judge, however, immense pressure from the international community that has been urging it to respect the court's verdict and release the political prisoners.

