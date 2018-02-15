Register
16:17 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3

    Tanzanian Man Held at Delhi Airport With 4.8 Kg Heroin

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ramesh NG / Delhi T3 Int Terminal
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The arrest was made following intelligence reports about an international drug cartel involving African nationals. The narcotics control bureau officials expect the man to disclose clues that may help them nab other members of the cartel.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 31-year-old Tanzanian man for allegedly smuggling heroin worth $156,000 US. According to officials, Brayton N Lyimo was apprehended by the agency at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday night after he arrived there from Mumbai. 

    "The man was intercepted at the airport as the agency was working on some intelligence inputs on the activities of international drug cartels. His contacts in Delhi and few other places are under our scanner," Madho Singh, the NCB Zonal Director said on Wednesday.

     Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a Tanzanian national at IGI airport with 4.8 kg Heroin; Investigation underway. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kHWwbXcMZe

    READ MORE: Just Fish them Out: Smugglers Devise Novel Ways to Peddle Fake Indian Currency

    Lyimo had reportedly arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Tuesday and then traveled Delhi. He was carrying 4.8 kg of heroin in his check-in baggage. Primary investigations suggested that Lyimo had taken the contraband from a person in Tanzania who had asked him to hand it over to a Nigerian national living in Delhi.

    Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport is the most commonly used airport by drug smugglers and official data suggest that it accounts for nearly half of all drug busts at Indian airports. Last year, a total of 47 drug smuggling cases were detected at airports across the country, out of which 22 were in Delhi, the NCB data shows.

    Related:

    Duterte Sends Demolishing Message to Car Smugglers (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Smugglers Kill Top Indian Border Security Force Official at Bangladesh Border
    Dig Deeper: Inside the Secret Underground Tunnels of Thieves and Smugglers
    Smugglers Make Hay as Indian Border Guards Focused on Tackling Rohingya Crisis
    Tags:
    arrested, narcotics, smuggling, heroin, police, India, Delhi, Mumbai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok