03:23 GMT +313 February 2018
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    Kim Jong-un Praises South Korean Hospitality, ‘Warm Climate of Reconciliation’

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    112

    Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un called for the “warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue” created recently between North and South Korea to be harnessed and enhanced after meeting with the high-level delegation Pyongyang sent to the opening of the Winter Games in South Korea.

    According to KCNA, Kim also said he was "impressed" by the efforts Seoul made to be hospitable to the North Korean visitors as the delegation briefed him on their journey.  

    "Present at the meeting were the members of the delegation, including Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea, Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country and other suite members," the KCNA report reads, according to KCNA Watch.

    US Vice President Mike Pence (R), North Korea's Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong (C) and wife of US Vice President Karen Pence attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium
    © AFP 2018/ Odd ANDERSEN
    N Korean 'First Sister' Returns Home After Sensational Appearance at Olympics
    Kim Yo-jong is a sister of Kim Jong-un. During the delegation's visit to South Korea, she attended a dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea, and Jo Yong-won, vice department director of the Central Committee, were also reportedly present at the meeting.

    The North Korean leader reportedly praised the efforts of the delegation, including its participation in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, and expressed satisfaction with their work.

    Kim also praised the hospitality of the receiving South Koreans and thanked them for making the delegation's presence as comfortable as possible, KCNA reports.

    "Noting that it is important to continue making good results by further livening up the warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue created by the strong desire and common will of the north and the south with the Winter Olympics as a momentum, [Kim] set forth in detail the orientation of the improvement of the north-south relations and gave important instructions to the relevant field to take practical measures for it," KCNA revealed.

    However, Kim's reconciliation plan was not disclosed.

