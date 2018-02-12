Register
21:01 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Indian PM Under Domestic Pressure to Resume Political Dialogue With Pakistan

    © REUTERS/ Rick Stevens
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    401

    Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that peace between India and Pakistan is necessary to restore normalcy in the state, which witnessed a terror attack on an army camp on Saturday – the bloodiest attack in recent times.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In the wake of back to back terrorist attacks on Indian military bases, the local government of Jammu and Kashmir has mounted pressure on the Narendra Modi-led central government to immediately resume peace talks with Pakistan.

    "A dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end the bloodshed. I know I will be labeled "anti-national" by news anchors tonight but that doesn't matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option," Mufti said in the state assembly on Monday.

    India has blamed Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad for Saturday's attack on the Sunjwan military camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Five soldiers and a civilian were killed in the attack, which was the bloodiest terrorist attack in recent times. On Monday, Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the failed attack on the Karan Nagar military base that killed one security personnel.

    "If a fidayeen (suicide attacker) comes to die and kill, there is no foolproof security against such a person. I am not for people dying on borders or elsewhere. We have to engage Pakistan," Mufti added.

    Since last November, Indian and Pakistani forces have been intermittently exchanging fire across the border, causing the loss of multiple lives, military as well as civilians, on both sides. Terrorist attacks have also become more frequent. The Jammu region, which is otherwise peaceful, has also woken up to a disturbing trend of terror attacks. The opposition parties blame the Narendra Modi government for not having a clear vision and security plan. 

    Nevertheless, the Narendra Modi government has not shown any inclination towards resuming political dialogue with Pakistan so-far.

    "Any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," General VK Singh, India's Minister of State for External Affairs had said on 7 February in the Parliament.

    READ MORE: Broken Ceasefire, Broken Lives: Civilians in Indo-Pak Crossfire Decry Apathy

    Notwithstanding this posture of the Modi government, national security advisors of India and Pakistan have been in touch, as evident from the discussions held on several occasions last year; the most recent being in December 2017 to discuss terrorism and ceasefire violations.

    Related:

    Nose to Nose: Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan on Verge of Unraveling
    India Accuses Pakistan of Ceasefire Violation on Kashmir Border - Reports
    India's Unique Comeback After Shoes of Inmate's Wife Snatched by Pakistan
    India Accuses Pakistan of Hounding Indian Prisoner's Visiting Family
    Tags:
    ceasefire breach, civilian deaths, terror attack, army, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok