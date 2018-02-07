Register
00:09 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighter

    Chinese Su-35 Fighter Jets Train for Combat Conditions in South China Sea

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1120

    On Wednesday, China's People's Liberation Army Air Force announced that Su-35 fighter jets have been sent out for a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea.

    According to the statement released by officials, the deployment is meant to be part of the air force's efforts to conduct military training under combat conditions, China Daily reported. The training is also expected to enhance jet capabilities "under long-distance or high-sea conditions."

    Officials did not indicate the number of fighter jets that participated in the exercise.

    Speaking to the Global Times, Xu Guangyu, a retired major general and senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, noted that the pilot training for the new aircraft was moving fast.

    "Apart from the most advanced J-20, a China-made fourth generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-35 is more advanced than other Chinese fighter jets at this moment," Xu said. "We just received a group of jets from Russia last year and now we can put them into a real combat mission in the South China Sea."

    The destroyer USS Hopper, named for the late Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, docked at San Francisco
    © AP Photo/ Robin Weiner
    ‘Recklessness’: China Slams US Navy Ship’s Proximity to Disputed South China Sea Island

    "It also shows that China-Russia military cooperation is solid, mutual-benefitted and reliable," he added.

    China and Russia sealed the deal for the shipment of 24 Su-35 fighters for the sum of $2 billion in November 2015. The first four fighters were reportedly shipped in late 2016 while another 10 were handed over in 2017. The remaining 10 aircraft are reportedly to be delivered in 2018.

    Xu later suggested to the outlet that the Su-35 deployment was likely done in response to the January 2018 incident in which a US Navy destroyer came too close for comfort to a South China Sea island disputed between China and the Philippines.

    "The appearance of advanced PLA fighter jets, capable of attacking surface combat vessels in this region is sort of a reaction to the provocation by the US," Xu said.

    The US destroyer, USS Hopper, came within 12 nautical miles of the disputed atoll of Scarborough Shoal, which is known as Huangyan Island in China. Following the infraction, China slammed the US and accused the Land of the Free of "wantonly provoking trouble" in the region.

    The US responded to China by reaffirming its right to conduct freedom of navigation missions.

    Related:

    Manila to Formally Protest Beijing's Militarization of Island in South China Sea
    Australia Receives Stinging Rebuke Over South China Sea Policy
    Beijing Plans Floating Nuclear Power Plant in Disputed South China Sea
    China Ramps Up South China Sea Presence Achieving 'Striking Results' - Reports
    China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea
    Tags:
    Su-35, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok