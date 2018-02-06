Register
16:22 GMT +306 February 2018
    Volunteers walk beside the Olympic rings at the Alpensia resort for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 23, 2018

    Pyeongchang Insecure: Stomach Flu Reportedly Mows Down Olympic Security Guards

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Asia & Pacific
    1 0 0

    Some 1,200 security guards have been pulled from duty following a norovirus outbreak at the Olympic facilities in Pyeongchang, forcing South Korean military command to deploy 900 personnel.

    According to Korea Times, 41 guards were hospitalized after suffering a sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhea on Sunday. The unfortunate setback comes just days before the opening ceremony of 2018 Winter Olympics on January 9.

    READ MORE: Naked 'Bunny' Activist's Message Ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics (PHOTO)

    To prevent further spread of the virus, the remaining security guards were relieved and replaced with 900 military personnel.

    "The military personnel will be responsible for security checks at the 20 venues as they take up jobs such as security searches, previously done by civilian safety personnel, until the patients' condition is normalized," the statement from the local Olympic committee was quoted as saying by CNN.

    READ MORE: US Vice President Pence Not Excluding Meeting N Korean Officals at Olympics

    The source of infection remains unknown. While water and food are being tested, the committee has assured everyone that it will strengthen inspections of staff sleeping quarters at the games.

    Tags:
    Olympics, 2018 Winter Olympics, Olympic Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea
