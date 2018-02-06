Register
08:43 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks in front of a sign board that reads Welcome Japan Russia summit meeting near a hot spring resort, the venue of the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 15, 2016.

    Moscow: Russia, Japan Need Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Schemes

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russia is striving for mutually beneficial schemes of economic cooperation with Japan, which could contribute to strengthening of trust between the two nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Tuesday.

    "Our goal is to use truly mutually beneficial business schemes, which would serve the interests of the companies of the two countries, encourage cooperation between the neighboring regions — Sakhalin Oblast and Hokkaido — and, of course, make a real contribution to strengthening of trust between the two countries," Morgulov said at the third round of talks devoted the joint activities on the disputed southern Kurils.

    According to Morgulov, the talks may bring success if they are protected from the political conjuncture.

    "I am confident that if we firmly adhere to the already achieved mutual understanding and arrangements… and carefully protect our negotiation process from the political conjuncture, we will be able to solve the remaining numerous difficult problems and achieve truly proper results," Morgulov added.

    Port of Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
    What Prevents Japanese Investors From Boosting Ties With Russian Far East
    Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and Eiichi Hasegawa, a special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are taking part in the talks with the Russian delegation.

    The Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated — the two nations have never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of the World War II. The deal was not reached because of a disagreement over a group of four islands claimed by both countries — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai, collectively referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia.

    Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan in December 2016 the relations between the two nations have been upbeat as Moscow and Tokyo agreed to develop joint projects on the islands.

    Related:

    Naval Base Capable of Receiving Any Ships to Be Built in Kurils - Lawmaker
    Japan's First Charter Flight to Kurils Makes Emergency Landing in Sakhalin
    Moscow to Back Russian Businessmen in Creating New Enterprises on Kuril Islands
    Japan's Purchases of US Weapons May Lead to Nuclear Conflict - Russian MP
    Russia & Japan Eye Big Contracts as India Mulls Adopting Amphibious Aircraft
    Japan to Dispatch Expert Team to Russian Kurils to Look Into New Mutual Projects
    Tags:
    cooperation, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok