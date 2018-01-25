Over 80,000 People Evacuated Due to Threat of Volcano Eruption in Philippines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 80,000 citizens of the Philippines had to leave their homes due to the threat of eruption of the Mayon Volcano, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the Philippines (NDRRMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the NDRRMC said that some 60,000 residents had to leave their homes due to threat of a natural disaster in the central province of Albay. Several schools were closed in the areas near the volcano. Over 50 international and domestic flights were cancelled due to the threat, according to media reports.

"As of 6:00 AM [22:00 GMT], 25 January 2018, a total of 21,733 families / 83,533 persons were affected in 56 barangays in the municipalities/cities of Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo (Libog), and Legazpi City in the Province of Albay (Region V)," the statement read.

Philippines' most active volcano continues to spew lava and ash

​The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Wednesday that several episodes of sporadic lava fountaining took place at the Mayon Volcano. The institute set the level 4 alert over the threat.