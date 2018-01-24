Register
17:59 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian police officer. (File)

    Fake Call Center Racket Busted in India's Northern IT Hub for Duping Foreigners

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Initial investigations have revealed that unsolicited calls were made to foreigners who were lured into making payments for speedy loan approvals, tax rebates, credit rating upgrades, and online lotteries.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Police in Gurugram — the IT hub of north India, have busted a fake call center racket in which thousands of foreigners, mostly Americans were defrauded to the tune of millions of dollars.

    An official from the Gurugram police who did not wish to be named told Sputnik that approximately 300 people were running ten call centers at different locations in the city.

    "We have arrested 33 people, including a person from Ghana, who were working as managers and team leaders in these call centers. We are also questioning around 250 persons who were employed to make the calls to lure foreign citizens [into paying for] cheaper loans, lotteries and tax benefits," a senior police officer from the Gurugram crime branch told Sputnik.

    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. David Ake
    US Arrests 20 People Over $250Mln International Call Center Scam - Justice Dep't
    The victims were asked to purchase Apple iTunes gift cards and share the 16 digit code with the caller for making the payment, according to another police official.

    Apple.Inc (US) is itself aware of scams involving iTunes Gift Cards and it has an advisory on its website warning users against using such cards for purposes other than making purchases from Apple application stores.

    "It's important to know that iTunes Gift Cards can be used ONLY to purchase goods and services from the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or for an Apple Music membership. If you're approached to use the cards for payment outside of the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or Apple Music, you could very likely be the target of a scam and should immediately report it to your local police department as well as the FTC," the online advisory reads.

    Those arrested, most of whom are from the capital Delhi and its vicinity, have been booked for misuse of information technology. Police say they are also looking into the possibility of the involvement of a Kingpin, who they suspect could be from the state of Gujarat but is currently living abroad.

    READ MORE: Fake Indian Call Centers Dupe Thousands of Americans by Posing as Tax Collectors

    Last year, police had unearthed similar scams in Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai. Investigations had revealed that the busted call centers had duped American citizens, mainly tax defaulters, a total of $300 million by posing as tax sleuths who could waive off the penalty for unpaid taxes in lieu of a certain amount of payment. 

    Experts say that such scams are a big blot on India's image as a lucrative business process outsourcing destination.

    "Increasing number of such fraud businesses is a definitely big threat to India's $110 billion business process outsourcing (BPO) industry and the countries engaged with India have raised concern over such cases several times with the government as well," Jiten Jain, C.E.O at Indian Infosec Consortium told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Munich Muslims Call Off City Center Mosque Demo Over Fears Of Far-Right Violence
    Indian Police Nab Kingpin Who Purchased Babies From Poor Families
    Indian Police Arrest Former Customs Officer Who Sold Penises of Lizards for Luck
    Indian Police Arrests Suspect Inscribed Fake Currency Notes Incident
    Tags:
    Daily Caller, Fraud, scam, information technology, Apple, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok