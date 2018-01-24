Gunmen Attack 'Save the Children' Office in Afghan Jalalabad, Blast Heard

At least 11 people have been injured in the attack. Save the Children is a London-based international non-governmental organization that promotes children's rights, provides relief and helps support children in developing countries.

According to Afghan TOLO news agency citing local officials, gunmen have stormed the 'Save the Children' office in Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province.

A spokesman for the provincial governor cited by the media outlet said that the fighting between the attackers and security forces is underway.

Officials confirmed that one suicide bomber detonated explosives at the gate of the building to help gunmen enter.

#Nangarhar – A car burns outside the Save The Children organization in #Jalalabad city after gunmen stormed the compound. pic.twitter.com/NFcDHHqzWn — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 24 января 2018 г.

"The there was a blast and the target was Save the Children," provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

#AFG A suicide car bomb exploded outside of Save the Children office in Jalalabad. Our police in the area. These are the initial information, a senior police officer in Jalalabad tells me. — Taj Mohammad Tamkeen (@TajMTamkeen) 24 января 2018 г.

According to health officials, at least 11 people have been injured in the attack.

#AFG At least 11 wounded brought to the public hospital in Jalalabad, a doctor in the city hospital tells me. Photo shared with me. pic.twitter.com/ctKtF5M8a4 — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) 24 января 2018 г.

TOLO news agency cited eyewitnesses as saying that children attending a nearby school have been seen running from the area amid gunfire.

Terror attack ongoing in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. Multiple explosions heard in the area. Some vehicles of the Save the Children NGO have caught fire. Gunfire after explosions. Forces have rushed to the location. 11 injured as per initial inputs. Photos by @Humayoonbabur pic.twitter.com/O7JqgUhToY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) 24 января 2018 г.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

