Register
19:54 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cow

    Indian State Adopts 'Cow Therapy' to Reform Prisoners

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Gau Sewa Aayog – a government-backed body for the protection of cattle – believes that caressing a cow every day will relieve one's stress and rid him or her of high blood pressure as well as many other ailments, bringing about positive psychological and behavioral changes.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The state of Haryana in northern India has adopted an unusual method of rehabilitating convicts – making them live together with cows.

    "All the convicts and [prisoners standing trial] are our brothers and sisters. If they serve the cow, their impure minds will be cured," Bhani Ram Mangla, Chairman of the Cow Welfare Commission told Sputnik.

    The Gau Sewa Aayog (Haryana) has been tasked with constructing barns in six prisons across the state. For this purpose, the state government has allocated $1.5 million to the commission. The work will commence next month.

    READ MORE: The Newest Health Craze In India: Cow Urine

    Questions about cow shelters being located on large tracts of prison land, where wheat and other food is cultivated by the prisoners, were mooted by the state government.

    "We have planned to open cow shelters in six prisons across the state – first in Karnal this year. We want to make the state-run cow shelters self-reliant; they are, presently, solely dependent on government funding. We will open bio-gas plants, sell cow urine, cow dung etc which will bring enough money to the commission," Mangla added.

    Cow. India
    © Flickr/ Kenneth Lu
    India Aims to Sell 'Cancer Curing' Cow Urine to The World
    According to the plan, each shelter will have at least 400 abandoned and stray cows and 200 dairy cows. Cow dung will be used to fertilize the fields inside the jail to grow crops, which later on will be sold at the local market.

    Another member of the Cow Welfare Commission, Om Singh Chauhan, told Sputnik, "cow urine is a panacea for at least 48 types of ailments, from arthritis and asthma to cancer and diabetes."

    In this photograph taken on November 5, 2015, a cow looks on at a cow shelter owned by Babulal Jangir, a rustic self-styled leader of cow raiders, and Gau Raksha Dal (Cow Protection Squad) in Taranagar in the desert state of Rajasthan
    © AFP 2018/ Chandan Khanna
    Hindu Cattle Crusaders Force Muslim Beef Smugglers to Consume Cow Poo Platter
    The commission will start the first such experiment inside Karnal jail, while prisons in Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonepat, and Rohtak are expected to follow suit. Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has said it plans to emulate the Haryana model.

    After the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which has ideological and organizational links to the Hindu nationalist outfit Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), came to power in 2014, fringe outfits have overtly engaged in cow protectionism. There have also been a few incidences where right-wing groups have allegedly killed individuals found in possession of beef.

    Related:

    'Cow Situation': Sacred Animal Disrupts Landing of Two Planes in India
    I Will Survive! Cow Escapes From Truck on Its Way to Meat Processing Plant
    Muslims Beaten to Death by Hindu Mob Over Alleged Cow Theft
    Tags:
    Hindus, cow, rehabilitation, convicts, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Haryana, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok