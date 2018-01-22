Indian State Adopts 'Cow Therapy' to Reform Prisoners

The Gau Sewa Aayog – a government-backed body for the protection of cattle – believes that caressing a cow every day will relieve one's stress and rid him or her of high blood pressure as well as many other ailments, bringing about positive psychological and behavioral changes.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The state of Haryana in northern India has adopted an unusual method of rehabilitating convicts – making them live together with cows.

"All the convicts and [prisoners standing trial] are our brothers and sisters. If they serve the cow, their impure minds will be cured," Bhani Ram Mangla, Chairman of the Cow Welfare Commission told Sputnik.

The Gau Sewa Aayog (Haryana) has been tasked with constructing barns in six prisons across the state. For this purpose, the state government has allocated $1.5 million to the commission. The work will commence next month.

Questions about cow shelters being located on large tracts of prison land, where wheat and other food is cultivated by the prisoners, were mooted by the state government.

"We have planned to open cow shelters in six prisons across the state – first in Karnal this year. We want to make the state-run cow shelters self-reliant; they are, presently, solely dependent on government funding. We will open bio-gas plants, sell cow urine, cow dung etc which will bring enough money to the commission," Mangla added.

According to the plan, each shelter will have at least 400 abandoned and stray cows and 200 dairy cows. Cow dung will be used to fertilize the fields inside the jail to grow crops, which later on will be sold at the local market.

Another member of the Cow Welfare Commission, Om Singh Chauhan, told Sputnik, "cow urine is a panacea for at least 48 types of ailments, from arthritis and asthma to cancer and diabetes."

The commission will start the first such experiment inside Karnal jail, while prisons in Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonepat, and Rohtak are expected to follow suit. Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has said it plans to emulate the Haryana model.

After the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which has ideological and organizational links to the Hindu nationalist outfit Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), came to power in 2014, fringe outfits have overtly engaged in cow protectionism. There have also been a few incidences where right-wing groups have allegedly killed individuals found in possession of beef.