Militants Attack Hotel in Kabul, Trade Fire With Security Forces (PHOTO)

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman has confirmed to TOLOnews that Intercontinental Hotel in the capital has been attacked on Saturday. Reports say insurgents have entered the building as police have cordoned off the area.

Heavy gunfire is taking place at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, TOLOnews reports. According to local police sources, several people have been taken hostage and some killed. Security services are responding to the crisis. The exact number of attackers is being verified.

An Afghan spy agency official told AFP there are four militants inside the hotel. According to TOLOnews, security forces and the militants are engaged in trade of fire.

#Kabul — police sources confirmed that some people taken hostage, some killed — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 20 января 2018 г.

The incident is taking place just five days after two rockets hit Afghanistan capital's diplomatic area.

BREAKING: Gunfire in #Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, witnesses,suicide attackers entered the hotel, police yet to confirm. #Kabulattack — Irfanullah Sanan (@IrfanSanan) 20 января 2018 г.

Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.

