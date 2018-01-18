Register
15:50 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shenzhen Skyline from Nanshan

    Shenzhen to Step Up Development Cooperation With Hong Kong, Macao

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Simbaxu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the political advisors in Shenzhen, the southern mainland city of Shenzhen needs to play a greater role in the setting up of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, an ambitious central government initiative aimed at boosting regional development of the three areas.

    In addition to Hong Kong and Macao, the Greater Bay Area includes the cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Huizhou and Zhaoqing in Guangdong province.

    The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the city's political advisory body, has carried out research and consultations on how to make Shenzhen play a bigger role in the Bay Area during the past year, Dai Beifang, the committee chairman, said.

    More than 70 suggestions, concerning financial services, nurturing and absorbing talents, and other aspects, were made, he said at the opening ceremony of the fourth session of the sixth CPPCC Shenzhen Municipal Committee in the city on Monday.

    READ MORE: Hong Kong Challenged: China Scraps Historic Border Round Shenzhen Economic Zone

    The city should take advantage of its geographical and cultural advantages with Hong Kong and Macao to further expand exchanges and liaison channels with them, so that they can better participate in the construction of the Bay Area, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative, and Shenzhen's reform process, Dai said.

    To achieve that, talent is an important part. The Bay Area needs a large number of professionals from Hong Kong, Macao and overseas, who have a more internationalized perspective, said Yang Peng, a political adviser of Shenzhen and the founding chairman of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Returnees Association.

    However, there are limited ways for them to get employed in Shenzhen, especially in large State-owned enterprises, at the present time, he said.

    "There is no campus recruitment for Hong Kong, Macao and overseas graduates. The only way for them to apply for jobs is through social recruitment," Yang said.

    "As those talents are vital for building a world-class city cluster, more recruitment channels should be opened to them."

    According to a report by Hong Kong's Student Exchange Network last year, about 80 percent of Hong Kong students would like to develop their career in the mainland, with nearly half of them willing to work there for three years or longer.

    Zhu Shunhua, another political adviser, said Shenzhen's rapid internationalization offers a sound environment for attracting talents from all over the world.

    READ MORE: Shanghai Beats Hong Kong, Shenzhen for 'City Competitiveness' in China

    Since last year's meeting, a total of 691 proposals have been submitted. Over 80 percent of them have been registered for discussion. Among them, social construction-related proposals numbered at 183, while urban construction and management-related issues and economic issues accounted for 137 and 115 respectively. Of these, 24 proposals related to Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao cooperation.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website

    Tags:
    economic cooperation, Macao, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok