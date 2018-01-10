Register
13:35 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Jet Airways flight attendant walks past a company coach at the city airport in Mumbai (File)

    Indian Air Hostess Arrested for Exploiting Her Profession for Money Laundering

    © AFP 2017/ NDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Indian intelligence agencies have unearthed an important lead into a possible international money laundering syndicate involving airline crews with the arrest of a Jet Airways hostess who was carrying $480,200 in her checked-in baggage.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Devshi Kulshrestha, 25, a crew member of India's Jet Airways for the last six years, had wrapped the dollar bills in cloth and aluminum foil to skirt detection at luggage check-in before boarding the Delhi to Hong Kong flight.

    ​The discovery was made during a raid on the flight by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) which later claimed it was tipped off by a source. Upon interrogation, Devshi reportedly confessed to having being involved in the racket wherein huge amounts of money is smuggled from India to different locations. The money is used to buy bullion which is smuggled back to India. Devshi said she was lured into the racket by Delhi-based bullion dealer Amit Malhotra whom she met on a flight a few years ago. Amit Malhotra was later arrested at his residence in Delhi.

    READ MORE: Jet Airways Fires Pilots After Violent Mid-Air Argument Leaves Cockpit Unmanned

    "During interrogation, it was revealed that the lady is a carrier of a major international hawala syndicate and has carried foreign currencies many times in the past at the behest of one Delhi-based hawala operator," a DRI official on conditions of anonymity told Sputnik.

    Police have reportedly recovered assorted foreign currencies from different countries worth $2,500 and several incriminating pieces of evidence from Amit Malhotra's residence. The duo was produced before a local court which ordered them to be kept in judicial custody for two days. Meanwhile, the police are preparing a charge sheet to start legal proceedings against them for flouting the country's money laundering laws.

    Related:

    Jet Airways Pilot Suspended After Slapping Co-Pilot During Flight to Mumbai
    Born to Fly: Baby Delivered on Jet Airways Flight Gets Free Lifetime Pass
    Jet Airways Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai
    Tags:
    crew members, illegal, money laundering, Jet Airways, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok