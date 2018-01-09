Register
17:06 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

    Snowden Defends Indian Journo Facing Prosecution for Exposing Aadhar Data Breach

    © AP Photo/ Charles Platiau
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    American whistleblower Edward Snowden says the Indian journalist who did an investigative story on how easy it was to break into the supposedly secure citizens’ data bank maintained by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) deserves an award and not persecution.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Edward Snowden has come to the defense of Indian journalist Rachna Khaira, who is facing prosecution by the Indian authorities for publishing a story highlighting the ease with which it is possible to breach the Aadhar data (government data listing personal details of Indian citizens).

    The Delhi police's crime branch on Monday registered a complaint against Khaira and the publication she worked for, made by an official of the UIDAI — the apex body that is responsible for the collection and custody of the Aadhaar data.

    READ MORE: Indian Agency Acknowledges Having Compromised Citizen's Data

    Reacting to the development, Edward Snowden posted on Twitter that journalists exposing the Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation.

    "If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called UIDAI," Snowden's tweet read.

    ​The Tribune, an English Daily, majorly popular in the northern states of India, published an investigative report on January 3 filed by reporter Rachna Khaira, who claimed that it took just around ten dollars and 10 minutes for her to get access through a middleman to all the personal details of the citizens enrolled in the Aadhar program. The report claimed that the information accessed included the name, address, postal code (PIN), photo, phone number and email of individual citizens.

    The UIDAI meanwhile responded by claiming that the story was a case of misreporting and chose to file a criminal complaint against the publication and the reporter. 

    ​Nevertheless, the government has come under immense fire for choosing to shoot the messenger instead of acting on the message. The journalist fraternity, in particular, has launched a tirade of attacks on the government demanding the immediate withdrawal of the police complaint against Khaira.

    Related:

    Second Starvation Death in Month Puts India's Unique ID in Firing Line
    Disabled People in India to Get Unique ID Cards
    Russia May Provide India With Unique Military Technology
    Tags:
    citizens' data, fake report, data breach, persecution, Edward Snowden, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok