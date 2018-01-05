Ghastly Murder of an Ailing Mother by Son Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

The accused is seen in the video dragging an old lady to the terrace and coming back alone. After a while, a seemingly worried neighbor from downstairs comes knocking apparently to inform about the accident which later turned out to be a cold-blooded murder of an ailing mother by her son.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Police in India have detained a professor for killing his ailing mother by pushing her from the terrace. The cold-blooded murder, which was initially reported as an accident, was able to be unraveled by the police with the help of CCTV footage which clearly shows the son dragging his mother to the terrace.

WARNING: following footage can offend sensibilities.

The incident that actually occurred on September 29, 2017, in the western state of Gujarat, came to public glare only after the arrest of the accused.

The 36-year-old college teacher has been identified as one Sandeep Nathwani and the victim as 64-year-old JayShree Behan.

"We could arrive upon the conclusion and nab the son in the case because of a simple information that we came to know that Jayshree Behan was admitted to a hospital in the first week of September last year and she was not in a condition to move or even put on her slippers which she needed help from her son," a local police officer told the media.

"We checked the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment, and the recording clearly suggested that Nathwani was with Jayshree when she fell off the terrace," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Karanjraj Vaghela told a local television channel.

As per reports, Sandeep first denied having killed his mother, but later confessed to his crime. The victim was reportedly bedridden after suffering a brain hemorrhage.