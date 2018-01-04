Massive Blaze in Mumbai Residence Kills Four, Dozens Injured

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to the Mumbai state administration, the blaze was reported at around 2:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) in the Maimuna Building of Bohra Colony.
"At least nine persons trapped in the flat were retrieved by the fire brigade, the injured have been admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital," a firefighter informed the media.
#WATCH: Visuals of fire that broke out at Maimoon building in #Mumbai's Marol in the late night hours and claimed four lives. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/nLp0zL9rdU— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
Following the second incident, civil authorities launched a massive crackdown on premises that were not compliant with all fire safety norms. Officials have so far inspected over 600 establishments and demolished illegal constructions or alterations at over 300 hotels and pubs.
