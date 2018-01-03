Explosion at Scrap Facility in Northern Vietnam Reportedly Destroys Five Houses

An explosion in northern Vietnam’s Bac Ninh province has left two children dead and another six people injured, according to local media reports.

The blast allegedly occurred at the house of a local scrap collector in the Van Mon commune and several other houses, leaving about a dozen homes without roofs, local media outlets reported citing local authorities. Investigators found several bullets at the site of the explosion.

The cause behind the incident remains unknown. However, such explosions reportedly occur from time to time in the houses of scrap collectors as they sometimes bring in live ammunition, mortar shells and mines.

Many unexploded shells, mines and bombs remain in Vietnam as remnants of the 1965-1975 Vietnamese War.