Register
07:39 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The moon sets above a Chinese flag flying over Tiananmen Square after a flag raising ceremony on National Day, the 66th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015

    Year in Motion: China's Up-And-Coming Animators

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On Dec 3, the animated film Big Fish and Begonia won first prize in the full-length film category of the 15th Anilogue International Animation Festival. This success, along with the 2015 hit film Monkey King: Hero is Back, has brought attention back to Chinese animation.

    2017 is also a year that saw a series of animated films and TV series that surprised people. Many animation fans excitedly commented on the internet: "Our Chinese animation is rising." Here are five big and small works newly produced in 2017.

    Dahufa
    Mtime
    Dahufa

    Dahufa

    Premiered on July 13, Dahufa claims to be China's first animated movie rated PG-13.

    The story is about a short martial arts master who was born to safeguard the fictional Yiwei State. In the film, this little master goes to rescue the nation's crown prince in a town populated by peanut-headed humanoids.

    With more audiences rating the movie on the Chinese film review website Douban, the score for Dahufa fell from 8.3 out of 10 points upon opening to a final of 7.8.

    "Finally, an animation film comes along that can frighten a child to tears," Douban user Huangaima said.

    One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes II
    Mtime
    One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes II

    One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes II

    One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes II aims to make people laugh, compared to the more serious tone of Dahufa.

    Gods and goddesses from both Chinese and foreign myths unite in the film, including Nyu Wa from China, Zeus from Greece and Odin from Northern Europe.

    As a sequel to the 2013 animated film One Hundred Thousand Bad Jokes, the film is adapted from Han Wu's comedy series of the same name. The series became popular since it was released in 2010. It has many independent series as well, such as Gourd Brothers and Great Masters. 

    The new full-size standing statue RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the Mobile Suit Gundam UC anime is unveiled at a press preview in Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Anime Meets Reality: Giant Gundam Robot Statue Built in Tokyo (VIDEO)

    Receiving 7.4 points out of 10 on Douban, the film opened Aug 18 across China.

    Tea Pets
    Mtime
    Tea Pets

    Tea Pets

    Targeting both young children and adults during the summer holiday, the 3-D animated movie Tea Pets premiered on July 21.

    Inspired by tea pets, porcelain figures usually placed on tea trays, the movie is also rooted in traditional Chinese culture and myths. On the big screen, these different tea pets become alive and enjoy their adventures in the human world.

    The film is director Gary Wang's latest movie after the 2016 animation Little Door Gods. Being praised for its well-made characters, the animated feature received 7.1 out of 10 points on Douban.

    Yet it could not satisfy some grown-up audiences.

    "The common problem of Tea Pets and Little Door Gods is that the themes are too childish. Both could have had more depth, building on the good 3-D technology used in the movies. Next time, please have a more insightful script," Douban user Zimujun said.

    The Young Imperial Guards
    Weibo: The Young Imperial Guards
    The Young Imperial Guards

    The Young Imperial Guards

    Among small screen animated works in 2017, the 3-D series The Young Imperial Guards is certainly a standout with a large group of followers.

    Premiered on Feb 9, the first season with 13 episodes scored 8.3 points on Douban. Many audiences highly praised its storytelling, aesthetically designed characters and sets as well as martial arts based on real movements. The second season opened Sept 28, and is scheduled to finish around the end of 2017. It has received ratings similar to the first season on the review website. 

    Penguin
    CC0
    Turning Japanese: Penguin Mourns Separation With Anime Cutout, Melts Twitter

    The fictional story is about imperial guards in the Ming Dynasty (1369-1644) that inspired a large number of kung fu novels, films and TV series, such as the film series Brotherhood of Blades.

    "As a faithful fan of Japanese animation, I rarely watch Chinese productions. Yet, this one (The Young Imperial Guards) is so great and I am in love with it. Thanks you for making such a wonderful work, production team and voice actors!" Douban user Saimeng commented.

    I am Joybo
    Screenshot, I am Joybo
    I am Joybo

    I am Joybo

    The 12-episode animated series I am Joybo began Nov 9 and is still being broadcast on the internet.

    The story begins with a man named Jiang Xiaobai who suddenly began to receive letters written 10 years ago by an unknown girl. Despite the detective-like beginning, the series is a warm story about love and friendship.

    Many scenes featured in the series were based on Chongqing, including many landmark buildings from this city in Southwest China.

    The first six episodes have received 7.8 out of 10 points on Douban.

    "The scenes and music are healing. It offers a nice picture of Chongqing," user Banjinquanshui said on the review website.

    This story, written by Li Hongrui, was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    Kurt Eichenwald Caught Browsing Anime Porn Site, Then Caught Lying About It
    Russian World Champion Figure Skater Performs Anime Dance on Japanese TV
    Anime Master Hayao Miyazaki Comes out of Retirement
    Size Matters! Japan Crafts Behemoth Anime-Inspired Humanoid Robot
    Japanese Twitter Fights ISIL With Anime Girl
    Tags:
    anime, animation, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok