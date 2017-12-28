Double Suicide Attack in Kabul Kills at Least 40, Injures Dozens (PHOTO)

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

At least 40 have been killed and 30 injured in a double blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul: one took place near a mosque and the other reportedly hit a cultural center, according to local TV citing the Health Ministry.

The explosive devices were apparently detonated by suicide attackers, 1TV channel reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman. Many journalists are reported among the casualties, with their exact number yet to be specified.

The 1TV channel reported, citing Deputy Press Secretary of the Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi, the first explosive device was activated by a suicide bomber. Later, two magnetic mines, set up on the walls of a cultural center, exploded. As Rahimi has explained, all the victims were the result of the suicide bomb attack.

According to preliminary data, an office of the Afghan Voice news agency is believed to be the target of the attack.

Reuters cited witnesses as saying that the death toll might further rise as there were heavy casualties among students attending a panel discussion with researchers there.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups.

The attacks took place a day after the US Marine Forces reported the death of a suspected Taliban leader Qari Fida Mohammad, which, however was claimed to have taken place much earlier.

Meanwhile the Afghani government is taking steps to endure peace settlement in the country, preparing a roadmap for the peace talks with the Taliban. This position was voiced by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai during the meeting of the International Contact Group for Afghanistan in Oslo earlier in December.

