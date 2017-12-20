Register
23:41 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese fishing boats captured by South Korean coast guard are seen at a port in Incheon, South Korea, October 10, 2016

    South Korean Coast Guard Fires 249 Shots at ‘Swarming’ Chinese Ships

    © REUTERS/ Yoon Tae-hyun
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    112

    South Korea's Coast Guard reportedly fired 249 warning shots from a machine gun and other weapons as 44 Chinese fishing boats “swarmed” one of its patrol ships in South Korean waters Tuesday.

    "Chinese ships equipped with steel bars and wire mesh ignored the eviction warning broadcasts from [the coast guard] and rushed towards the patrol boat," a statement by the South Korean Coast Guard reads. 

    South Korea foreign minister Kang Kyung-Wha
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    South Korea to Brief Japan in Advance on Review of Comfort Women Deal - Seoul

    "The Chinese fishing boats sought to swarm around and collide with our patrol ship, ignoring the broadcast warnings," the statement said. After more than 200 shots, the Chinese boats, which crossed into South Korean waters near Gageodo island, retreated.

    South Korean Coast Guard ships fired 180 rounds from an M-60 machine gun and around 70 rounds from assault rifles and shotguns in the incident.

    South Korean Coast Guard ships frequently chase away Chinese boats fishing illegally in South Korean territory, straining a relationship already complicated by tensions over North Korea's continued nuclear and missile tests and US military exercises nearby.

    China has previously expressed concern regarding the use of force by the South Korean Coast Guard.

    "China has always attached great importance to the management of overseas fisheries and has actively taken effective measures in relevant waters to maintain fishery production order," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

    "We hope that South Korea appropriately handles the relevant issue and in the course of law enforcement takes no extreme actions that endanger people's safety," she added. 

    The Enterprise Carrier Strike Group transits the Atlantic Ocean
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Imagery
    North Korea the Scapegoat, China the Real Target of US Navy Buildup in Pacific?

    Seoul's Foreign Ministry claimed that the coast guard was simply following domestic law in its use of weapons against the Chinese boats, which were a "mass violation of the country's water for illegal shipping," Channel News Asia reported.

    According to Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative analyst Lisa Collins, Chinese fisherman "take advantage of the standoff between North and South Korea to fish illegally" near the fisheries agreement line established in 2001 between the two nations.

    "The potential for third-party interference by North Korea in these disputes, or the use of North Korean waters by Chinese fishermen to evade capture, adds a complex dimension to an already intractable problem," she added.

    South Korea has a history of reacting forcefully when Chinese ships cross into its exclusive economic zone defined under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Last September, three Chinese fishermen suspected of illegally fishing were killed when a South Korean Coast Guard threw flash grenades on their boat.

    Related:

    Panda Poo Tissues For Sale in China
    'Cold War Mentality': China Blasts Trump's New National Security Strategy
    China Again Holding Drills Near Disputed Territory of Taiwan
    China May Launch Yuan-Denominated Oil Futures in Shanghai by 2018
    China, S Korea to Cooperate on N Korean Crisis Yet Need Time to Heal THAAD Row
    Tags:
    fishing, disputed waters, Coast Guard, China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Can’t Get Enough of It
    We Need More Bases
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok