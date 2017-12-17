Register
03:36 GMT +317 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan

    China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea

    © AFP 2017/ POOL / RITCHIE B. TONGO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 32

    Over the next three years, China will launch 10 additional satellites from the island of Hainan to survey the South China Sea, a move analysts view as Beijing’s demonstration of its control over contested waters in the region.

    The satellite network would be able to monitor every detail in the South China Sea, including the structure of vessels transiting busy sealanes. China's plan was revealed on Friday after a US think tank revealed satellite images of what appeared to be additional Chinese infrastructure in the hotly-disputed maritime area, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

    PLA Air Force Xian H-6 Bomber
    © REUTERS
    Chinese Heavy Bombers Fly Over Disputed South China Sea

    Chinese state media outlet Xinhua revealed that Beijing will launch a network of new sophisticated satellites by 2021, as the nation's existing orbital surveillance system does not provide complete coverage of the South China Sea, according to Collin Koh, a maritime security specialist at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

    "The new satellite remote sensing plan… constitutes just a facet of the overall efforts China has been making in improving its sense-making ability in the South China Sea," Koh said, cited by SCMP.

    A remote sensing expert based in Beijing also claimed that the new orbital surveillance network "could be called into military service when needed."

    China has been expanding surveillance and military facilities in disputed waters since early 2016 in response to competing claims from Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.

    According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, China has added 29 hectares of new infrastructure to seven South China Sea islands since 2016.

    "[The construction has] got off the front pages, but we shouldn't confuse that with a softening in China's pursuit of its goals. They are continuing all the construction they want," Greg Poling, the initiative's director, said.

    Some analysts believe that Beijing is taking advantage of US preoccupation with the North Korean threat to improve Chinese surveillance and control of the waters. 

    Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte prior to their bilateral meeting during the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Etienne Oliveau
    Beijing and Manila Agree to Solve South China Sea Dispute with Words, Not Wars

    "Beijing must have also recognised that the current peace — compared to the ramped up tensions last year — could be temporary or transient, so it'll pay to continue to fortify its physical hold of the area," Koh said, cited by SCMP.

    "Now that China appears to have managed to align Asean more towards its thinking about managing the disputes for now, it would seek to exploit the anticipated downplayed responses," he added.

    Dai Fan, a Southeast Asian affairs analyst from Jinan University in Guangzhou, believes that China's new infrastructure is about strengthening China's control of territorial waters.

    "China does not want to be confined to near shore and wants to go further into the high seas, and that build-up will help Beijing take control and compete with more powerful maritime nations like the US and Japan," Dai said.

    "None of us want to see further militarization of the islands," Clarita Carlos, an international affairs expert from the University of Philippines added, suggesting that China's new construction could cause conflict between Asean nations.

    Related:

    Chinese Heavy Bombers Fly Over Disputed South China Sea
    Beijing and Manila Agree to Solve South China Sea Dispute with Words, Not Wars
    Rodrigo Duterte: No Country Needs War Over South China Sea Disputes
    Getting Oriented: Why the US is So Interested in the South China Sea
    Beijing Quietly Building Naval Ports, Aircraft Bases in Disputed South China Sea
    Tags:
    disputed waters, conflict, surveillance, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok