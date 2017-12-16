Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Indonesia's Java Island: at Least Two Killed (PHOTOS)

​On December 15, 16:47 GMT (11:47 p.m. local time), the 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit; its epicenter was located at a depth of 104 kilometers (64.6 miles).

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — During the earthquake, at least two people were killed and dozens of homes were severely damaged near the epicenter, local media reported on December, 16, citing authorities.

Evacuated from my apartment at 1200 WIB. I'm told it's an earthquake between 4.5 and 7.29 on the ritcher scale that hit southwest java. Felt my apartment building away from the 28th floor. pic.twitter.com/xsb9uicYUN — Mayuri Mei Lin (@mayuism) 15 декабря 2017 г.

Earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island, deaths reported pic.twitter.com/EbDQxZu9Rp — world politcal news (@worldpolit) 15 декабря 2017 г.

A 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were killed in building collapses, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, noting that more than 40 houses collapsed and about 65 suffered severe damage.

The overnight M6.9 earthquake in #Java damaged buildings such as this one in Tasikmalaya & cut electricity. Red Cross staff and volunteers from @palangmerah #Indonesia are helping & urging people to stay calm. pic.twitter.com/Q4x2YmouzM — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) 16 декабря 2017 г.

The initial reports said that one person was killed and five were injured. According to The Jakarta Post newspaper, seven people were injured as a result of the natural disaster and dozens of houses were destroyed.