Register
00:20 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks with Pak Pong Ju, right, and Hwang Pyong So, left, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    South Korean Intel: North Korea’s Top Military Official Presumed Executed

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    415

    A top North Korean military official described by South Korean sources as the “second most powerful man in North Korea” has vanished without a trace – leading to speculation that he has been imprisoned or executed on the orders of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

    The 72-year-old General Hwang Pyong-so has often been a fixture at Kim's side, and in one notable case even took his place: during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Asian Games.

    But nobody has heard from Hwang since October — and now South Korean newspaper JoonAng Ilbo has reported that both Hwang and his deputy were exiled from the party for "impure behavior" — which is taken by the newspaper as a euphemism for accepting bribes and kickbacks.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, with his Japanese counterparts, addresses a news conference after their U.S.-Japan Security talks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US Ready for Military Resolution of N Korean Problem, if Something Goes Wrong - Tillerson

    "If Hwang was indeed kicked out of the Workers' Party, it would practically mean the end of his political career, and possibly his life, though it is unknown whether or not he is still alive," the newspaper reported.

    Since September 2014 Hwang has served as the vice chairman of the National Defense Commission (NDC), the organ of the North Korean government that controls the military. The chairman, and thus arguably the most powerful person in the government, is Kim Jong-un.

    Hwang has also held the office of director of the General Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (KPA) since 2014, generally seen as the third-most important office in the North Korean government after the positions of KPA chairman (held by Kim) and KPA presidium president (held by Kim Yong-nam, no blood relation to Jong-un.)

    In this Nov. 11, 2017, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Danang, Vietnam.
    © AP Photo/ Ding Lin
    South Korean President Says Pyongyang's Nuclear Program Threatening China

    Reuters reported in November that Hwang faced "punishment," but was unable to confirm what sort of punishment or for what reason. They also reported that South Korean intelligence told them that Hwang had fallen from grace as a result of Choe Ryong Hae, president of the presidium and Kim's right-hand man.

    Analysts have argued that Choe and Hwang have been rivals for Kim's ear: Choe preceded Hwang in the position of NDC vice chairman during a period in 2014 where he was on the outs with Kim. But since 2014, Choe has become more and more powerful, now arguably second only to Kim himself.

    Information on the inner workings of the North Korean government is often very scant and relies on foreign intelligence reports. As such, Hwang's fate is unknown, including whether or not he's still alive.

    Earlier in December, Kim Jong-un visited Mount Paektu, a holy site in traditional Korean culture and a symbol of North Korea, as the mountain falls deep within their territory since the 1953 partitioning of the peninsula.

    Kim Jong-Il Named Eternal Party Head
    © RIA Novosti.
    New Footage Suggests North Korea Might Have an H-Bomb (PHOTOS)

    Analysts have noted that, like his father Kim Jong-il before him, Kim often visits the mountain before making important policy decisions. For instance, he visited it in 2013 just before ordering the execution of Jang Song-thaek, his uncle and vice chairman of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission — distinct from the NDC but also led by Kim.

    Several other officials, such as Deputy Security Minister of Public Security O Sang-hon, were also executed for their loyalty to Jang.

    If Hwang was executed, it may have been in a gruesome and inventive fashion. O Sang-hon, for instance, was reportedly executed via flamethrower according to Chosun Ilbo. South Korean intelligence reports that other executions were allegedly carried out via anti-aircraft gun and a pack of ravenous dogs.

    Related:

    UN: Time to Re-Establish Communication Channels to Ease Tensions Over N Korea
    Russia, China Ready to Prevent North Korea Escalation - Moscow
    All-Out War? US Senator Graham Warns Strike Against N Korea is 70% Likely
    Trump Says Would Like to Have Russia's Help With North Korea
    Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Relations, North Korea in Phone Call
    Tags:
    exile, execution, North Korean Workers' Party, Jang Song-thaek, Kim Yong-Nam, Hwang Pyong So, Choe Ryong Hae, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Mount Paektu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok