Clashes Erupt in Indian Tea Garden as Owners Shoot at Protesting Laborers

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Ten laborers of a tea garden in India's northeastern state were injured when their employers allegedly opened fire at them. The incident took place when a group of daily-wage laborers of the tea estate in the Golaghat district was staging a protest against the delay in disbursement of their pending wages and bonus. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.
Confirming the incident, a local police official told Sputnik that Sudhir Roy and Samir Roy-owners of the Bogidhola tea estate have been arrested and further investigation into the incident has been launched.
"The workers wanted 14% bonus but the management was willing to pay just 8.33%," Partha Pratim Saikia, deputy superintendent of police said.
"We have been waiting for our pending wages for a long time. We have already reached the district administration and labor bureau for our pending wages, but they are not supporting us," one of the protesters who did not wish to be named told Sputnik.
"It is an unfortunate incident that occurred in the tea garden and this should not be repeated again. A high-level inquiry should be conducted into this tragic incident," Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of the Parliament from Assam told Sputnik.
