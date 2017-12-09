North Korean Media Claim Kim Jong-un Can Control Weather As He Ascends Mountain

North Korean state media has released images of Kim Jong-un ascending to the top of Mount Paektu in mid-winter, wearing black leather shoes.
“When Kim Jong-un ascended to the top of it, going through thick snow, it showed fine weather unprecedented in the blizzard of December winter, exposing its majestic figure,” state media reported.
Apparently Mount Paektu, which is an active volcano on the border between North Korea and China, wanted to “show joy at the appearance of the peerlessly illustrious commander who controls nature.”
The official North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmum wrote that Kim Jong-un had “often climbed” Mount Paektu but this was the first time in mid-winter.
The newspaper further wrote, “His eyes reflected the strong beams of the gifted great person seeing in the majestic spirit of Mount Paektu the appearance of a powerful socialist nation which dynamically advances full of vigor without vacillation at any raving dirty wind on the planet.”
