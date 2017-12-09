Register
09 December 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mount Paektu in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9, 2017

    North Korean Media Claim Kim Jong-un Can Control Weather As He Ascends Mountain

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    130

    North Korea’s leader is a man of many talents, now his state media has revealed that he “controlled nature” while climbing Mount Paektu.

    North Korean state media has released images of Kim Jong-un ascending to the top of Mount Paektu in mid-winter, wearing black leather shoes.

    “When Kim Jong-un ascended to the top of it, going through thick snow, it showed fine weather unprecedented in the blizzard of December winter, exposing its majestic figure,”  state media reported.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mount Paektu in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mount Paektu in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9, 2017

    Apparently Mount Paektu, which is an active volcano on the border between North Korea and China, wanted to “show joy at the appearance of the peerlessly illustrious commander who controls nature.”

    The center of Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea Slams US 'Nuclear Blackmail' During Talks With UN
    The 2,744m high mountain allegedly has a special place in Korean folklore and has been used by the Kim family for generations. The leader himself was reported to have climbed it two years ago. The recent photos demonstrate him looking out into the distance from the top of the mountain while his associates show him around.

    The official North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmum wrote that Kim Jong-un had “often climbed” Mount Paektu but this was the first time in mid-winter.

    The newspaper further wrote, “His eyes reflected the strong beams of the gifted great person seeing in the majestic spirit of Mount Paektu the appearance of a powerful socialist nation which dynamically advances full of vigor without vacillation at any raving dirty wind on the planet.”

