13:32 GMT +309 December 2017
    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    New Delhi to Host Russian, Chinese, Indian Foreign Ministers Next week

    Against the backdrop of the recently resolved standoff between Indian and Chinese forces over the Doklam plateau and Russia’s reservations against the increasing Indo-US defense collaboration, India is hosting the 15th Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministerial meeting on Monday.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are visiting India for the meeting hosted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, which is happening on a delayed schedule as it was originally planned for the month of April in Delhi.

    "The meeting is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interest as well as discuss trilateral exchanges and activities. A joint communiqué is expected to be released following the meeting," a statement issued by Indian foreign ministry read.

    Experts say that although differences remain, such a coming together of all three major economies is promising for an alternative voice to Western-dominated global politics.

    "The significance of the RIC trilateral meeting lies in their providing an alternative voice to Western-dominated global politics. They can specifically be the vehicle for ensuring that Asian wisdom and traditions contribute to making the world order and governance more fruitful and enduring," Prof. Swaran Singh, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University told Sputnik.

    Experts are also of the view that the RIC meeting would be an apt opportunity for India to flaunt its balanced foreign policy.

    "India follows a policy of multi-alignments which makes it at home with both the RIC trilateral and also the recently revived Quadrilateral of democracies. This has both pluses and minuses as other members appreciate India being their shared link but also make it the weakest link in terms of the absolute loyalist position. India has so far managed a fine balancing act," Professor Swaran Singh added.

    India Shouldn't Fret Over China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement
    Meanwhile, challenges remain in the relations between the three countries. India's rapid drift toward the US has surely impacted Indo-Russian ties. Moscow has not only become closer to Beijing but also to its all-weather ally Pakistan which remains a challenge for New Delhi, according to Prof. Swaran Singh.

    Nevertheless, there is a common perception among observers that the coming together of India, Russia and China definitely poses a serious challenge to the present international order.

    "Despite all the differences that exist between India, Russia and China, the fact remains that these three countries together comprise almost 60 percent of humanity and if they collaborate on international platforms then they are a formidable force," Maj Gen (Ret.) P K Sehgal, security expert and international relations observer told Sputnik.

    America's recent move shifting its embassy to Jerusalem is also likely to figure in communications after the meeting. "It presents a united opposition to American hegemony", Maj Gen P K Sehgal added.

    One of the outcomes of the RIC meeting, experts say, would be a strong message to the western world although any new initiative is unlikely.

    "Their (RIC) joint declarations have been usually an expression of intent rather than launching any specific initiatives. Terrorism will surely get sufficient coverage and they also may have some message to send to the US and its allies on how to handle the North Korean crisis," Prof. Swaran Singh said.

     

     

