Daesh, Taliban Attack Kabul Airport Hours After Mattis, Stoltenberg Arrive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan Kabul International Airport was attacked at around 11:15 a.m. local time (06:45 GMT) several hours after US Defense Secretary James Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in the city without announcement, local media reported, citing anonymous sources. Moreover, Daesh and Taliban (banned in Russia) have already claimed its responsibility for the strike.

6 rockets land near Kabul airport after US Defence Secretary Mattis arrives in Afghan city — hamaramagnews (@hamaramagnews) 27 сентября 2017 г.

The Tolo news reported citing sources that at least 20 rockets have landed at the airport prompting evacuation.

There are no reports on casualties yet.