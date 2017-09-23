3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Probably Caused by Explosion Hits North Korea

China earthquake center reports that a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the territory of North Korea. Seismologists say that the quake probably caused by an explosion.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern part of North Korea, China's Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said Saturday.

"On September 23, at 16:29 [08:29 GMT] local time a 3.4-earthquake (suspected explosion) occurred in North Korea (41.4 degrees north latitude, 129.1 degrees east longitude), the depth of 0 km," the seismologists said.

However, South Korea's weather agency claimed that the nature of the quake more likely of a natural origin.

