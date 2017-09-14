India Launches Humanitarian Relief Operation for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

India’s 'Operation Insaniyat' aims to provide humanitarian support to Rohingya Muslims taking refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing the ongoing military operation in Myanmar.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has extended humanitarian support to Bangladesh which says it has been "additionally burdened" by the fresh influx of at least 379,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar.

"In response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh, Government of India has decided to extend assistance to Bangladesh," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the relief material consists of items required urgently by the refugees, namely rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready-to-eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets etc. The relief material will be delivered in multiple consignments, the first tranche of which will be dropped to Chittagong by an Indian Air Force plane on 14th September 2017.

"India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh. India stands ready to provide any assistance required by Government of Bangladesh in this hour of need," the statement added.

According to the UN estimates, over 379,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh since August 25 when a fresh wave of clashes between Rohingya militants and the Myanmar military erupted.

