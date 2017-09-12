India to Get Its First Japanese-Modeled Bullet Train by 2022

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone for India's first high-speed train between Ahmedabad-Mumbai during the latter's visit to India starting Wednesday.
The bullet train is one of the dreams projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told that the country's rail network would be "transformed and revolutionized with the initiative." Goyal sounded optimistic about the project while claiming that "similar projects in Japan had not seen a single accident. "I am sure the track record will remain the same in India", he added.
Sanjeev Sinha, alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology and a former employee of India's Tata group of companies in Tokyo has been appointed as adviser for the high-speed rail project by Japan Railways.
A consortium of six companies under the aegis of Japan International Consultants or Japan Railways Group, along with the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, a three-way alliance between the Gujarat and Maharashtra state governments and the urban development ministry of India will be involved in the project.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Prime Minister is visiting India to attend the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit. "Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan will undertake an official visit to India on September 13-14, during which the two leaders will hold the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit in Ahmadabad/Gandhinagar, Gujarat," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.
Japan is expected to sign as many as 10 memorandums of understandings with India relating to cooperation in different sectors. Japan has also expressed interest in increasing its investment in the state of Gujarat from present $1 billion to $3 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)