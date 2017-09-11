Register
17:02 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nag missile and the Nag missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA)

    India's Most Powerful ATGM Nag Missile Passes Flight Trials

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Ajai Shukla / Nag missile
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    229140

    Developers claim the missile is far superior than Javelin of US and Israeli Spike missile. It assimilates advanced technologies including the imaging infrared radar (IIR) seeker with integrated avionics, a capability which is possessed by few nations in the world.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) If everything goes according to plan, the India's locally developed anti-tank guided missile 'Nag' will soon get inducted into the Indian armed forces. The third generation missile developed by the state-owned Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully flight tested twice against two different targets in the ranges of Rajasthan.

    "Missile hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the Armed Forces," DRDO claims.

    Nag, which has 'fire & forget' and 'top attack' capabilities, will be of immense support to the mechanized infantry and airborne forces of the Indian Army.

    "With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag Missile," DRDO added.

    "It is likely to take time ranging from 2 to 3 years as after this user trial, user exploitation trials and so on are to be conducted. Then the actual manufacturing process will start, eventually leading to the induction of the first viable lot," Rahul Bhonsle, a retired Indian Army brigadier and defense analyst explains.

    Indian army soldiers
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    India Sends 57,000 Non-Combatants to Combat Zones in Army's First Restructuring
    The missile is claimed to be far superior to Javelin of the US and Israeli Spike missile. If this is the case, should India go ahead with the purchase of Spike missile from Israel; which is stuck due to single vendor situation?

    "India will field the Spike — Israel import along with Nag or its variants in the future.  Even after the Nag is successfully inducted it should be remembered that it is a third generation missile while Spike is a fourth generation one. After Nag is developed further, hopefully Nag Mark 2 or 3 or its equivalent indigenous will eliminate need for foreign imports," Rahul Bhonsle says.

    The Indian Army has a total requirement of 40,000 anti-tank guided missiles in the next 20 years and desperately needs missiles like Nag which can hit high-speed moving tanks without support of operator.

    Related:

    India to Put BrahMos Hypersonic Missile Into Service After Tests in Indian Ocean
    India to Deploy Two Ballistic Missile Defense Systems Near Pakistan Border
    India Partners With Israel to Develop Missile Defense System
    Tags:
    missile, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Armed Forces, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok