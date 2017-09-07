Register
23:37 GMT +307 September 2017
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    Protesters Clash With Police as US Adds Launchers to South Korean THAAD Site

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    216310

    As Seoul takes a harder line against North Korea following Pyongyang’s recent nuclear activities, the US military added new launchers to its controversial missile defense system in South Korea Thursday and dozens of South Korean protesters sustained injuries in clashes with the police.

    In August, South Korean President Moon Jae-in responded to residents’ concerns and temporarily halted the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system so that a proper environmental review could be conducted, but now he has reversed that decision and allowed the United States to resume installation of the ballistic missile interception system.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    New Moon: Can New S Korean President Kick US THAAD Systems Out?

    Some 400 protesters were occupying a road leading up to the town of Seongjou, where the THAAD system is located, when they were swarmed by thousands of police officers in riot gear.

    About 38 people were injured in the skirmish, including six police officers, though no serious injuries were reported. AP reports that a number of US military vehicles were seen headed towards the THAAD site, including trucks with payloads covered in black sheets that appeared to be launchers.

    Following North Korea’s Sunday detonation of what it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Moon met in Russia Thursday to reiterate their call for an oil embargo against Pyongyang and other economic sanctions to reign in the communist nation’s provocations.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by telephone at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on May 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Blue House/Yonhap
    Moon Jae-in: S. Korea Wants to Jointly Denuclearize Korean Peninsula With China

    Abe said, "We must make North Korea immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and abandon all its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," and that "North Korea is escalating an overt challenge to the peace, prosperity, law and order of the region and indeed the entire world."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the proposed sanctions as "useless and ineffective," and said that such actions along with South Korea’s recent military drills were "playing into [North Korea’s] hands."

    Moon’s Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan said that Abe and Moon agreed to continue applying pressure to Russia and China to cut off their oil supplies to the Democratic People’s People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and to cooperate on pushing the United Nations to level tougher sanctions against Pyongyang. 

    Seoungju residents chant slogans during a protest against the government's decision on deploying a U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense unit in Seongju, in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Hope Springs Eternal: S Koreans Keep Protesting Deployment of THAAD Launchers

    After meeting with Moon Thursday, Putin said during a news conference, "We should not give in to emotions and push Pyongyang into a corner."

    South Koreans aren’t the only people opposed to THAAD, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reaffirmed China’s opposition to THAAD’s deployment on the grounds that the missile system’s radar could be used to spy on their military activity. 

    Washington has denied this, claiming that the system’s sole purpose is to fend off aggression from Pyongyang.

    Geng told reporters that China has urged Seoul and Washington to "take seriously the security concerns and interests of China and other regional countries," and that the two allied nations should "immediately stop the deployment process and withdraw relevant equipment," according to AP. 

