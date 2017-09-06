'Highly Offensive' to Islam: NATO's Propaganda Leaflet Prompts Indignation

A senior US commander hurried to apologize after a NATO leaflet depicted Islam in an offensive manner sparking a scandal in Afghanistan.

The leaflet distributed by US forces in Parwan province, north of Kabul, showed a white dog with a part of the Taliban’s banner superimposed on its side running from the lion. The banner contained a passage from the Quran in Arabic. It has prompted anger across Muslims in the country.

In Islam associating an image of a dog with one of the religion’s most sacred texts is deemed highly disrespectful and offensive.

Above the picture of the lion and the dog, the leaflet asked people to report insurgents to the authorities.

“Take back your freedom from the terrorist dogs and cooperate with coalition forces so they can target your enemy and eliminate them,” it said.

© AP Photo/ Aaron Favila Afghans Fear US Army, NATO Operations More Than the Taliban

Although information campaigns are a common method used by both government and coalition forces to get people to turn against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, sometimes the images used for leaflets create misunderstandings and lead to conflict.

Following the incident, the Governor of Parawn Mohammad Hasem condemned the leaflet as “unforgivable” and said an investigation would be held.

“Those who have committed this unforgivable mistake in the publicity, propaganda or media section of the coalition forces will be tried and punished,” he said.

It was reported that a senior US commander in Afghanistan apologized for the leaflet.

“The design of the leaflets mistakenly contained an image highly offensive to both Muslims and the religion of Islam,” Major General James Linder said in a statement on Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada Taliban Reportedly Urges US to Withdraw From Afghanistan

“I sincerely apologize. We have the deepest respect for Islam and our Muslim partners worldwide,” he said, adding that an investigation would be held “to determine the cause of this incident and to hold the responsible party accountable,” he added.

In 2012, US commanders had to apologize after copies of the Quran and other religious texts were accidentally burned at Bagram Air Base near Kabul. The incident sparked large demonstrations in Kabul and other provinces in which several people were killed.

On another occasion, a film of US Marines urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban fighters caused widespread offence, leading to an investigation and criminal charges.