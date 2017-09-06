Register
17:17 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    China Urges US to Halt THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10710

    China urges the US and South Korea to halt the THAAD deployment on the Korean peninsula as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — China strongly urges the United States and South Korea to immediately halt the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

    "China holds a clear and consistent position on its opposition of the United States deploying the THAAD system in South Korea. China strongly urges the United States and South Korea halt the deployment of the THAAD system at once and remove related equipment," Geng said.

    South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday that the four additional THAAD systems would be deployed on Thursday at a new base in Seongju, 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Seoul. The THAAD system may seriously damage the strategic balance in the region, hurting the strategic security interests of regional countries including China. However, Moscow and Beijing, alongside with other countries, oppose the THAAD deployment, saying it could further deteriorate the nuclear crisis and provoke North Korean aggression.

     

    Related:

    THAAD Deployment to Cause Grave Damage to China-S. Korea Relations: Expert
    'Stop Immediately': China Reiterates Protest to US THAAD System in South Korea
    China Protests New US' THAAD Deployment in S Korea After DPRK's Missile Test
    Spy Games? China Likely Watched THAAD Missile Test From Ship Near Alaska
    Tags:
    deployment, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Chinese Ministry of National Defense, Russia, South Korea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok