India to Purchase Modern Observation Systems to Monitor Chinese Activities

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Notwithstanding talks of peace and tranquility along the 2,167 mile-long border with China, India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure operational preparedness of its forces at the border. The latest in the series of purchases intended for the forces guarding the eastern border is the advanced long-range reconnaissance and observation systems (LORROS). A tender for an initial order of two LORROS has been issued.

The intended LORROS equipped with a thermal imager will be able to detect the human at a minimum range of 10 kilometers and vehicles at a minimum distance of 20 kilometers. "The LORROS must be a rapidly deployable compact surveillance system, modular in design, portable and be tripod and mast mounted," the tender document read. The system can be installed on the ground, on vehicles or on watch towers. The specification indicates the two LORROS will be deployed in the region of temperature up to minus 40 degree Celsius and height of 5,000 meters above mean sea level.

Sources told Sputnik that the decision was prompted by a report by India's satellite imagery expert Colonel Vinayak Bhat (retd) who claimed to have observed a large number of radars deployed near Ladakh by China's People's Liberation Army to monitor deep pockets of India.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities including those of the ministry of Home Affairs, north eastern state and the Chief of the Indian Army reviewed the progress of ongoing roads and other infrastructure projects along the eastern border on Monday. "We have discussed the roads and other infrastructure along the border," Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat told reporters after the review meeting.

Earlier, during bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed more interaction at the border and at different levels to avoid future border disputes. Both the leaders have met following the withdrawal of troops from the stand-off point of Doklam, a tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan after more than 74 days. "One of the important points made during the meeting was that peace and tranquility in the border areas was a prerequisite for the further development of our relationship," S. Jaishankar, India' foreign secretary said after the meeting.