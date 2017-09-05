S Korean Court Rejects Residents Claim to Invalidate Allocation for THAAD Land

A court in Seoul has dismissed local residents' claim to suspend the government's decision to allocate land for the US THAAD missile system.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A court in Seoul has dismissed local residents' claim to suspend the government's decision to allocate land for the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system.

The Seoul Administrative Court turned down their request for suspension, saying the state land may be used for military purposes, Yonhap news agency reported.

In April, 396 citizens filed an administrative claim against the provision of a former golf course in Seongju County in South Gyeongsang Province for THAAD deployment, claiming that it violates the law on state-owned land. They also asked the court to suspend the land provision pending the trial.