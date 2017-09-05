S Korean Court Rejects Residents Claim to Invalidate Allocation for THAAD Land

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A court in Seoul has dismissed local residents' claim to suspend the government's decision to allocate land for the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system.
In April, 396 citizens filed an administrative claim against the provision of a former golf course in Seongju County in South Gyeongsang Province for THAAD deployment, claiming that it violates the law on state-owned land. They also asked the court to suspend the land provision pending the trial.
