Russia Proposes Energy Research Initiative for BRICS States - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has proposed to create a research platform for the energy sector to be shared among the BRICS states, the Russian Energy Ministry said Monday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is currently attending the ongoing BRICS summit in China as part of the country's delegation led by President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian side has stressed the importance of strengthening energy dialogue among the five [BRICS] countries, and proposed to create a platform for BRICS energy research, which will entail sectoral, analytical and scientific exchanges," the ministry said.

The three-day BRICS summit in China's Xiamen kicked off on Sunday. The event is being held in the new so-called BRICS Plus format, with the leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Mexico, Thailand, Guinea and Tajikistan also taking part in the summit alongside the leaders of the five BRICS nations: Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa and India.