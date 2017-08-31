Strong 6.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the report, the shocks were registered at 17:06 GMT with the epicenter located 72 kilometers (some 45 miles) south-west of the city of Pariaman at the depth of 49.5 kilometers.
Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M6.2 in Kep. Mentawai Region, Indonesia 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/LDwFz7NfCK— EMSC (@LastQuake) August 31, 2017
Felt #earthquake M6.2 strikes 81 km W of #Padang (#Indonesia) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/V0GfqY7GeX pic.twitter.com/WOHlmKCSSq— Media Center (@infobencana) August 31, 2017
No information on casualties or destruction had been received so far, the report said.
The deadliest one occurred in late 2016, when at least 97 residents of the Indonesian island of Sumatra died as a result of a 6.5-magnitude quake in Aceh province.
