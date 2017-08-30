Register
23:57 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Women walk past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2017

    Berlin Calls on North Korea to Abandon Nuclear Tests

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    313502

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel commented on North Korean nuclear activities and the development of its nuclear program.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called on North Korea to abandon nuclear tests and stop developing its nuclear program.

    "Nuclear tests must finally remain in past. North Korea that carried out two nuclear tests in 2016, must refrain from new tests, stop its nuclear program and return to the negotiation table," Gabriel said on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (File)
    © REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri
    Berlin Calls for Sanctions on North Korea After Latest Missile Launch
    The minister also called on the countries that have not either ratified or signed the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty to do it in the near future. Gabriel stressed that only then the treaty would become an "effective tool of international law" in terms of implementation of the nuclear tests ban.

    On Tuesday, North Korea launched a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the three Japanese islands. The launch was the second in the last few days as on Saturday, North Korea test fired short-rage ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula.

    Related:

    North Korea Missile Test May Force Japan to Pursue Nuclear Weapons - Ex-Diplomat
    Seoul: North Korea Likely to Conduct Sixth Nuclear Test Soon
    Earthquake Off North Korea Coast Not Result of Nuclear Test - Pentagon
    North Korea Ready for Missile, Nuclear Test Moratorium if US Halts Drills
    Tags:
    missile launch, sanctions, nuclear tests, Sigmar Gabriel, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok