16:49 GMT +323 August 2017
    Airstrike Kills Taliban Key Member, Four Militants in Central Afghanistan

    According to media reports, Afghan Air Force has conducted an airstrike in the country's central Maidan Wardak province, killing a key member of the Taliban terrorist group.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Afghan Air Force has conducted an airstrike in the country's central Maidan Wardak province, killing a key member of the Taliban terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), who served as one of the districts' shadow governor, as well as four other militants, local media reported Wednesday, citing a spokesman for the province's police.

    "Taliban’s shadow district governor for Chak district of Wardak province was targeted in an airstrike when they were planning to carry out anti-government activities," Naqib Amini was quoted as saying by the TOLO news broadcaster.

    The spokesman added that Mawlavi Abdul Raziq Sorgul was eliminated along with four other Taliban militants in Dahan-e-Sebak village in Chak district.

    According to Amini, official security forces have killed or injured around 30 terrorists in the province over the past month, while the number of airstrikes against the insurgent group has significantly increased since US forces stepped up their presence in Maidan Wardak.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from the unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist group, also outlawed in Russia.

    The United States launched an anti-terrorist military operation in Afghanistan in 2001, with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) contingent later deployed in the country after the UN Security Council authorized the move. NATO withdrew its military contingent from Afghanistan in 2014, replacing it with a non-military Resolute Support mission. Its objective is to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in preserving peace and stability in the country.

